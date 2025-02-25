As Fashion Week becomes less relevant to my life—London Fashion Week just wrapped, and I don’t have much to say about it other than that I might want this puffer and these shoes—I’m enjoying getting to know independent designers whose work is a little more within my price range and who are generally closer to me in age. When I was across the pond last month, I visited the studio of Hannah Cawley, whose coats and hats I’ve admired for years and whom I briefly met when she came to town for a pop-up at Colbo in November.

A Cawley hat at Colbo in NYC.

Visiting Hannah’s studio in Deptford, London.

It’s exciting to watch a brand grow over time, and Cawley’s collections have become increasingly refined since launching in 2017. (Earlier this month, the brand’s website crashed when it hosted an online sample sale, garnering over 1.6 million clicks.) I was initially attracted to the sheepskin pieces, specifically the boxy jackets. Looking through the pre-fall 2025 collection, though, I also lost my mind over the suits, the knitwear, the dresses, and even the menswear. Cawley’s fabrics, which are sourced from across the U.K., Japan, Portugal, and elsewhere, are so opulent, but there is a warmth to the color palette and an ease to the styles as well. The brands I’m drawn to most right now, like Colleen Allen, each embody this combo of specialness and comfort that makes it seem like you walked out of a storybook and into real life.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Cawley Pre-Fall 2025. Photo by Ella Gradwell.

Craft is central to everything Hannah, who is originally from Stoke-on-Trent, an English town famous for its pottery, creates, including the ceramics around her studio. The cropped leather jacket I left with felt like it had already lived a rich life despite being fresh off the rack, and I was happy to give it a new one.

You can shop Cawley’s latest collection on its website, at stores like Colbo, Vestige, Oroboro, Neighbour, and from retailers like SSENSE and Garmentory. You can also find some good vintage shearling coats on Etsy. And last but not least, you should check out the new Cawley fall-winter 2025 collection on Instagram. It’s SO GOOD!!!