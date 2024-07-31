Hello! After living out of a carry-on suitcase for a month, I’m overwhelmed and disgusted by how much stuff I own. However, if YOU want to enjoy my bounty of shit, please, by all means… Earlier this month,

came over and helped me

. Some of my most beloved pieces are still for sale on

, including the

I wrote about a while ago. (Simply too big!) And one of my favorite

from Milan. Have at it! If you have any questions about stuff, lmk.

What I Bought

I’m on an intake freeze because of my aforementioned STUFF CRISIS, but I did use a gift card to get some sexy black mesh pants from Kallmeyer, which are on sale here and here, and make me feel just the right amount of naked.

What I Wanted to Buy

In my recent NYMag roundup of new stores, L’Ensemble founder Dawn Nguyen mentioned a nightgown brand called Celestine, and this is all I want to wear around my house in the heat. It’s paper thin and so soft.

Rachel Comey SKINNY jeans??? Sorry, I’m here for it.

Two good greens.

If I were a size IT37 I would snag these.

Setting an eBay alert for these in a size IT40.

Why can’t I find an “I <3 NY” bikini? Will someone please make one??

What I Read