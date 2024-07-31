Hello! After living out of a carry-on suitcase for a month, I’m overwhelmed and disgusted by how much stuff I own. However, if YOU want to enjoy my bounty of shit, please, by all means… Earlier this month,came over and helped me clean out my closet. Some of my most beloved pieces are still for sale on Club Vintage, including the brown cashmere Armani blazer I wrote about a while ago. (Simply too big!) And one of my favorite vintage finds from Milan. Have at it! If you have any questions about stuff, lmk.
What I Bought
I’m on an intake freeze because of my aforementioned STUFF CRISIS, but I did use a gift card to get some sexy black mesh pants from Kallmeyer, which are on sale here and here, and make me feel just the right amount of naked.
What I Wanted to Buy
In my recent NYMag roundup of new stores, L’Ensemble founder Dawn Nguyen mentioned a nightgown brand called Celestine, and this is all I want to wear around my house in the heat. It’s paper thin and so soft.
Rachel Comey SKINNY jeans??? Sorry, I’m here for it.
If I were a size IT37 I would snag these.
Setting an eBay alert for these in a size IT40.
Why can’t I find an “I <3 NY” bikini? Will someone please make one??
What I Read
