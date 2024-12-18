Usually, I do these roundups at the end of the month, but there’s a lot to cover, and I think brevity is better for both of us.

To start, I thought you might like to know that the Ozempic ornament was the item from my gift guide that drove the most purchases this year (as far as I can tell), which made me sort of sad. However, the link that got the most clicks (and possibly purchases) was the Nuts4Nuts hat. It briefly sold out, but now it’s back. I also have a few good last-minute gifts I forgot to mention below, including a vintage bedazzled Judith Leiber candy holder…