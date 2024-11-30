I would hate to have to buy a gift for someone like me. A daunting task, no doubt. My family and friends have basically given up trying, and I don’t blame them. It’s not like I need anything, anyway. But I’ve been thinking a lot about what I’d theoretically want to receive, and I swear it’s not as far-fetched as you might think. What I want in a gift is what you want in a gift!
No, really. I know what I like, and I’ve probably gotten it for myself already. So, don’t even bother. Instead, learning about something you like and are passionate about would surprise and delight me. Maybe it’s your favorite toothpick brand or a custom Google map for somewhere you’ve traveled. Maybe it’s the name of a non-profit you support and/or are involved with personally. (I appreciate’s list.) Or, maybe it’s a recommendation for a good dermatologist in the tri-state area who takes Blue Cross Blue Shield... These are the types of things I want to know!!!
Anyway, I don’t think a gift has to be this perfect, magical thing that solves all the receiver’s problems. Impossible. The best gifts say: I love this thing and want to share it with you, the person I love, because now we can love it together.
Okay, great! Now you know what to get me :)
Just kidding.
BELOW IS THE SHOP RAT 2024 GIFT GUIDE!
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
A Nuts4Nuts hat. No accessory has ever gotten me more comments on Hinge. I’ve been collecting these screenshots for about a year now.
Gifts I’d Give (and Receive) This Year
A good bottle of olive oil never fails. I ordered a case from Tenuta Regaleali, where I stayed in Sicily this fall, and would drink it straight from the nozzle if it weren’t so precious. My friend, who spends part of the year in Palermo, recommends this bottle. Shipping will cost you, though, so I’ll write a separate post about what to look for at your local specialty grocer next week.
Clara, who drew the Shop Rat logo, has this Georg Jensen olive oil can at home, and I think it’s bellissimo. I also bookmarked this set.
I like to give cookbooks from my favorite restaurants. The Four Horsemen came out with one this year, as did Café Cecilia in London. I also love the looks of this Joana Avillez-illustrated cookbook of Roman recipes from Apartamento, where I got an Elsa Peretti interiors book.
Other book ideas: The now sold-out Norbert Schoerner Prada book (second edition) and/or anything from Climax books. Weinberg Modern, where Charlotte works, also has an incredible collection of rare books and ephemera that could make for a special gift. As does Wrong Answer: Wow, wow, wow. Unfortunately, vintage Martha Stewart book prices are now through the roof.
When it comes to home goods, I’m dying for someone to gift me a Prada silverware set... And green Prada coupes! These caviar dishes from Vestiage are also pretty.
For candles, I light my Ash candle every time someone comes over, and I think these “handlestick” candle holders from Bard in Scotland are neat. I also miss how Loewe’s oregano candle made my apartment smell last year.
The Peruvian brand Mozhdeh Matin recently launched its home line, which includes pillows, tablecloths, and sheets. The colors are gorgeous.
And there has to be at least one cannoli item per Shop Rat gift guide. (Last year, it was a dog toy.) Pair it with a farfalle hair clip.
Gifts I’d Give Myself
If you can’t make it to Rome for pajamas, I live in these and these.
I did Zoom lessons with an Italian tutor on Preply this year, and they were affordable and fun. I’d like to keep them up.
I wear my Sophie Buhai silver earrings daily, but it might be time for an upgrade…
This skirt made of boxers by Dauan Jacari is amazing. LRC is also selling ready-to-gift boxes of these nice-looking, Italian-made boxers. The designer, Drew Heffron, includes his Ischia Travel map with each one.
Diane De Clercq makes the best scarves, but they’re hard to find. Thankfully, her sister also makes them; one is still for sale on Gentlewench.
If you’re searching for a signature scent like, she went with Celine’s “Parade,” and likes “Reptile,” too. Personally, I’m into “Black Tie.”
In the cozy splurge department: &Daughter sweaters, Guest In Residence cashmere jumpsuits, and some fuzzy farmer’s market shoes are very nice gifts. Old Stone Trade and Zankov also sell the most beautiful knitwear.
And last but certainly not least, if you’re an untalented person like me, give beautiful things made by your talented friends! Check out Arc Objects, Small Talk Studio, Systemarosa, Naomi Nomi, Celia Torvisco, Cottage_Industry, and Doodle Deli merch.
Stuff Straight Men Like
You can’t go wrong with a Shaggy Dog sweater.
These shoes are affordable and man-in-my-life-approved!
I’m still attracted to this scent.
- says these Subu slippers are like “walking on a cloud.”
My friend Griffin likes this canvas firewood carrier.
And my friend Sam recommends Pantherella, Arc’teryx, and Darn Tough for socks. I also found these socks made from lichen at Forecast, which are cool. And, of course, there’s always the Pope’s socks.
Ornaments of the Year
Ornaments are a sign of the times and an easy way to get someone an object that’s cheeky and personal. This year, I found a Stanley Tumbler ornament, a Paul Hollywood ornament, and an Ozempic ornament. I even found a “Santa’s AI bot” ornament. If you want to be really timely, you could also take this banana ornament and duct tape it to your tree… And I like that this rat is kind of a diva.
Rat Merch
I asked Collier Meyerson, a collector of rat merch, to share some of her favorites, and she sent me this rat ring, a rat jacket, a rat zine, pretty rat plates, and this hilarious “rats” shirt that she made with her friends. Of course, we’ve also got to get her a SHOP RAT TOTE!!! I’m about to get a bunch more in stock, so if you place an order this week, I can get you one in time for the holidays. If I were you, I’d fill it with a bunch of the above rat-related merch :)
Thanks for your support, and happy holidays!!!
I bought that Nuts4Nuts hat a mere 3 weeks ago and I love it to death!