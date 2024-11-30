I would hate to have to buy a gift for someone like me. A daunting task, no doubt. My family and friends have basically given up trying, and I don’t blame them. It’s not like I need anything, anyway. But I’ve been thinking a lot about what I’d theoretically want to receive, and I swear it’s not as far-fetched as you might think. What I want in a gift is what you want in a gift!

No, really. I know what I like, and I’ve probably gotten it for myself already. So, don’t even bother. Instead, learning about something you like and are passionate about would surprise and delight me. Maybe it’s your favorite toothpick brand or a custom Google map for somewhere you’ve traveled. Maybe it’s the name of a non-profit you support and/or are involved with personally. (I appreciate

’s

.) Or, maybe it’s a recommendation for a good dermatologist in the tri-state area who takes Blue Cross Blue Shield... These are the types of things I want to know!!!

Anyway, I don’t think a gift has to be this perfect, magical thing that solves all the receiver’s problems. Impossible. The best gifts say: I love this thing and want to share it with you, the person I love, because now we can love it together.

Okay, great! Now you know what to get me :)

Just kidding. The best gift I could ask for, though, is your continued readership. So, thank you <3

BELOW IS THE SHOP RAT 2024 GIFT GUIDE!

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

A Nuts4Nuts hat. No accessory has ever gotten me more comments on Hinge. I’ve been collecting these screenshots for about a year now.

Everyone’s nuts for the Nuts4Nuts hat .

Gifts I’d Give (and Receive) This Year

Gifts I’d Give Myself

Stuff Straight Men Like

My man friends love them .

Ornaments of the Year

Ornaments are a sign of the times and an easy way to get someone an object that’s cheeky and personal. This year, I found a Stanley Tumbler ornament, a Paul Hollywood ornament, and an Ozempic ornament. I even found a “Santa’s AI bot” ornament. If you want to be really timely, you could also take this banana ornament and duct tape it to your tree… And I like that this rat is kind of a diva.

Rat Merch

I asked Collier Meyerson, a collector of rat merch, to share some of her favorites, and she sent me this rat ring, a rat jacket, a rat zine, pretty rat plates, and this hilarious “rats” shirt that she made with her friends. Of course, we’ve also got to get her a SHOP RAT TOTE!!! I’m about to get a bunch more in stock, so if you place an order this week, I can get you one in time for the holidays. If I were you, I’d fill it with a bunch of the above rat-related merch :)

Shop Rat totes available here .

Thanks for your support, and happy holidays!!!

