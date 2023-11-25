Hello, all you dirty little Shop Rats!

I hope you had a lovely holiday filled with delicious food and deals. My family spent the weekend watching Life On Our Planet, the new Netflix series about how life on Earth began… And went extinct. My mom has also never seen Mad Men, so we’re making our way through that as well. Her review so far: “Will everyone always be this sad?” (Yes.) Soooo it is in the spirit of mass extinction and capitalism-induced existential dread that I present to you: The Shop Rat 2023 Gift Guide!!! How’s that for a segue?

I love gift guides. They’re a great way to discover new brands and stores, and a rare opportunity for shopping writers to get creative. The best gift guides feel personal, and leave me with new ideas for how to surprise and delight myself. I mean others!!!

I also love giving gifts, and think people should Always Be Gifting (A.B.G.). The best gift givers have their eyes and ears open at all times. Oh, your mom has been meaning to watch Mad Men for months but doesn’t want to pay for yet another streaming service? Buy her the first season. (On her credit card, “by accident,” of course.)

To be a good gift giver you also have to be a sort of brazen snob. [Raises hand.] I’m here to give people what they don’t think or know they need. Men are the most obvious candidates because they need the most help, generally speaking. They smell bad; they wear flip-flops; and they think that Tropicana orange juice is healthy. Gifts are an opportunity to passive aggressively fix them.

As always, I encourage everyone to look for gifts at physical stores, pop-ups, and markets. The best gifts are oftentimes the ones you stumble upon by accident, out in the wild. But the holidays are chaotic, so I understand that sometimes you just need to have sh*t sent to your house. Below, some gifts I’ve given over the years, and others I’m considering.

Gifts to give others:

Gifts to give yourself AND others:

In the spirit of food-shaped things, I also have a sushi clock, and would appreciate it if someone bought me this Ikea peanut bench from the 1980s.

I’ve said this before, but Eileen Fisher gifted me a brushed cashmere robe a few years ago, and it’s heaven. It’s currently sold out, which is a shame, but I feel like you can’t go wrong with a cashmere robe, period?? This one from Naadam seems solid. If you want one you can wear out of the house, I also love Lauren Manoogian.

Gifts just for you:

I’m embarrassed to say that I fell for that filtered shower head being advertised all over Instagram, and it changed my life. My hair is so much softer and happier now. You can find cheaper ones that do the same thing, but none are as cute, I think.

In these dry winter months, treat your hair to a K18 mask as well.

I started doing Melissa Wood’s workouts this year and it’s the only fitness routine I’ve ever been able to sort of stick to. Her videos are straightforward, just the right amount of difficult, and not too annoying.

I also started taking language classes at Idlewild. If you really want to learn, I think finding a tutor is best, but I’ve enjoyed getting out of my house and being in a classroom setting again.

A plea from me: