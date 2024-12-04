Last month’s delulu shopping spree went a little too well. I’m only returning one thing, although these ridiculous sheer pants I planned to wear on New Year’s Eve are still AT LARGE. I hope whoever swiped the SSENSE box from my lobby gets a kick out of them… My best sale purchases were Emme Parsons boots and a House of Dagmar coat. Both have just-right silhouettes that I haven’t been able to find elsewhere. (Neither are on sale anymore, mi dispiace.)

I was happy to see people buy books from my gift guide, but now I regret not snagging some of the harder-to-find ones. It served as another reminder that gifts should provide the giver and the receiver an oh-shit moment, which is hard to achieve online unless you’re digging through eBay yourself. The best way to find a diamond in the rough—and attach a physical memory to your purchase—is to GO OUTSIDE. There are so many great places to shop for gifts in New York. Here’s where I would wander…

This letter includes recs for: