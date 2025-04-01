I like to think of March as “second January.” My 2024 taxes are done, so I can finally put last year behind me, and I now have a better sense of what 2025 will look like. Those resolutions I set way back when are starting to seem more achievable… Maybe. January was a false start; March is a real one.

As you alllll know, I began the month with a quick vacation. When I returned, spring was waiting in the wings, and I cracked a fresh bottle of Zyrtec in anticipation. I also jumped the gun on wearing shoes without socks. (Embarrassing.) But I was not alone.

Speaking of spring, Printemps opened, and I visited thrice. You can read about my experience here and in a more in-depth review on the Cut. What else? I saw Alvin Ailey II. I said goodbye to Gem Wine (RIP). I got a Brooklyn Botanic Garden membership. And I told someone half-jokingly at Josh Duboff’s book party that “I want to start a Substack about trains,” the second Graydon Carter brushed past us, so I guess I have to change my name and leave the country now??

Below is everything I wore, read, and took screenshots of in March.

What I Wore

Prada Spring 2021 Raincoat.

The Spring 2021 Prada raincoat I got at the brand’s sample sale last year (above), which is only weather-appropriate for like, two weeks of the year, but I have no regrets.

So much Eucerin . I got a gnarly sunburn on vacation, and the brand’s eczema relief cream is the only thing in my bathroom that gave me any relief. (It’s also the only body cream I like in general.)

While we’re on the subject of my bathroom… I also started using Fur’s shaving cream and ingrown serum, and feel like they work.

WHAT MY BF WORE:

For the Shop Rat dudes: He’s getting lots of compliments (from me) on his custom Epoca Blu shirts and his Howlin knits.

What I Tried On

I’m looking for a dress for a friend’s summer wedding and was tempted by this Simone Rocha one. I’d replace the flowers with real ones and size down, but ultimately, I’m not sure it’s a winner. Too many edits for such an expensive thing. Plus, you have to buy the slip too.

What I Bookmarked

I’ve been eying these Kiko Kostadinov ballet flats/ankle boots for a while, and they’re finally available at Dover Street. (Other styles on SSENSE.)

This Norma Kamali beach cover-up is so fun.

I’m always attracted to a boat neck, and this Mijeong Park sweater is begging me to get on an actual boat.

Emily Sundberg sold me on this cashmere J.Crew t-shirt.

This vase dress by Tyler McGillivary seems perfect for my upcoming trip to Venice, but do you think they look like bongs?? No, right? Lol.

I feel personally targeted by Tangerine’s spring arrivals email, feat. SC103, Super Yaya, and more.

New arrivals at Tangerine .

What I Did

Last week, I moderated a conversation at the Burberry Soho store with Ending Soon founders and vintage collectors Senya Barski and Houman Farahmand. We were there to celebrate the launch of Burberry’s “Trench Restored” program, which features a collection of 100 trenches made pre-1999 that the brand sourced from all over the world, authenticated, repaired, cleaned, and reproofed at its historic HQ in Castleford.

As a repair nerd and a fellow vintage head, I loved looking at all the little details. For example, some of the restored trenches have tags that read “Burberrys” with an ‘S,’ which was the brand’s original name when it was founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry, the inventor of gabardine—a breathable, waterproof fabric preferred by everyone from Londoners to the British Army, to the explorer Ernest Shackleton. In general, the project underscores the importance of quality-made garments and how repair work can extend the lives of such pieces for 100 more years to come.

Senya Barski and Houman Farahmand of Ending Soon.

Burberry’s trench coats clearly stand the test of time, both material-wise and design-wise, and customers can utilize the brand’s ReBurberry service to prolong the life cycle of their purchases further. In the audience last week, multiple people wore their grandparents’ Burberry pieces, and they looked as good as new. I really enjoyed this blending of vintage with contemporary, and wish more brands did stuff like this!

Subscribers Cara Green and Lauren Vaccaro wearing vintage Burberry.

Brynn Wallner wearing her grandfather’s Burberry shirt.

What I Read

What I Screenshotted

Martha Stewart’s gorgeous photo of the back of Graydon Carter’s head.

And I will leave you with this video of Walton Goggins hawking Goggins Goggles. Ciao!

