Last week, I did something I hadn’t done in a while: I took a quick, easy trip somewhere warm with zero ambitions beyond chilling. There was no itinerary. I didn’t explore. I hardly opened my laptop and didn’t even crack a book. I also wasn’t alone, which was perhaps the biggest plot twist…

To use Instagram-speak, my social media dispatches from the trip served as an unplanned “hard launch” of my boyfriend, which, if you are a PAID SUBSCRIBER and avid reader of this newsletter, should not have been so shocking… Cough cough. But, apparently, I skipped the required “soft launch,” i.e., sneaky, sexually charged photos of an anonymous male limb (??), and dropped a big hunky bomb without warning, instead.

The number of DMs I got in response—and their boldly explicit nature—was hilarious, flattering, and a little insane. It made me realize how much I’ve opened up my life in the last year and a half and how that makes my readers and followers feel entitled to the personal details of it.

Of course, I asked for this. I’m just digesting it all, and dragging another, more private person into this weird world is nerve-wracking. On vacation, I had a vivid nightmare in which he angrily pleaded: Enough with the photos.

Thankfully, responses to the “hard launch” have been overwhelmingly positive, including from my boyfriend, who remains unphased by the whole concept. <3 I’m very happy, and it’s nice that you’re all happy that I’m happy. I guess it’s just funny to me because I was pretty happy before, too. Last year was one of the best years of my life, and I was single for most of it. Was that so hard to believe…?

