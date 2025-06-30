After being gone for so long, I told myself that I wouldn’t eat out at restaurants for the entire month of June. That promise lasted approximately 48 hours, and I broke it because I couldn’t turn down a free meal at Bridges. I’m the last girl in New York to go, and I want to go back so I can sit at the bar and order the Pepper Vesper. (One day, I will also find a reason—and the funds—to celebrate in the restaurant’s swanky private room.) A week later, I managed to grab a bar seat at Sailor without a reservation, which was surprisingly easy on a Wednesday. John Mayer was there, too. (Not on a date, chill.) I also accidentally doubled down on French food, with back-to-back nights at Zimmi’s and Le Chêne. The vanilla ice cream at Zimmi’s hits even harder in a heat wave.

When I wasn’t giving myself gout, I did a spooky moonlight tour of Green-Wood Cemetery on the night of the “Strawberry Moon.” I also saw the new Costume Institute show at The Met, which I think is one of the best in recent memory. I especially enjoyed reading a letter W.E.B. Du Bois wrote to his tailor in 1940. (“Mrs. Du Bois will decide.”) It’s a great time to visit the museum: There’s also the Sargent exhibit, the American photography show, and the new Rockefeller wing just opened—you could spend a whole day there. Finally, on Saturday, I saw Ramy Youssef’s standup show at the Beacon Theater—a birthday gift from my boyfriend. Not only was his set great, but Zohran Mamdani made a surprise appearance along with Mahmoud Khalil. (!!!) We laughed. We cried. We spied on Cynthia Nixon and Emily Ratajkowski, who were seated in the audience. It was a beautiful night. Congratulations to New York for doing the right thing by nominating Zohran, and a big thank you to all the volunteers who canvassed in the heat and gave us something to feel hopeful about.

Below is everything else I wore, watched, and read in June.

What I Wore

I forgot to mention this in my packing newsletter, but I bought some Greek yogurt sunscreen by Korres on my last trip, and I like the way it smells. Turns out they have a store in Soho.

I’ve been wearing my Everybody.World shorts around the house.

In the heat, all I can wear is my If Only If nightgown designed by Harling Ross Anton .

Wore my “vintage” Coldplay tee to my friend’s solstice bachelorette <3

What I Bought

I’m looking for a good bodysuit to wear with sheer clothing and skirts, so I bought three to try: One from Negative , one from Rue Sophie , and one from Everlane . Since they’re all different, I might keep all three.

I love my cheeky Horse Sport shorts by Sue Williamson and my Emily Levine shorts for the beach .

I don’t know what came over me, but I felt the need for these bitchy Phoebe Philo sunglasses and plan to wear them with this Old Céline skirt.

This turtleneck is targeting me too.

What I Bookmarked

The way this top is styled makes me think I need it in my wardrobe. I hadn’t heard of the New York-based brand Unisecon before, but now I want to visit the store.

I feel like I could wear this Chan Luu top as a mini dress.

I’m having a polka-dot moment, so I’m attracted to this “dice top” by Nu Swim.

What I Read