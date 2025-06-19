No matter how many great newsletters you read about packing a suitcase, getting it completely right is impossible. You’ll always forget something, or bring too much of one thing and not the other. Anyone who tells you they’re a perfect packer is lying. We pack, god laughs.

I checked a bag on my most recent trip because I was gone for a while. This allowed more room for trial and error, and by the time I got home, I had a better sense of what works for me, what doesn’t, and why.