Ciao! You may notice that there’s a different banner above for HOTEL RAT, a hot new section of this newsletter that I just made up because I can. (My talented friend Clara Kirkpatrick of Doodle Deli drew the logo and, as always, it’s the best part of this entire email.)

I’m still figuring out exactly how Hotel Rat will unfold, but think of it as something like an “out-of-office.” Don’t worry; you won’t get any more emails from me than usual. Nothing will change. I’m just traveling a lot more now that I’m freelance, and I thought it might be fun to tag along on my various points-fueled adventures. (Okay, fine. This is all just one big long con for me to get to the Prada outlet in Italy; you got me.)

Last week, I was in Austin to see the total eclipse, and the week before that, I was in LA visiting friends. Now I’m in Milan covering Salone del Mobile, the city’s annual interior design fair, which I’ve always been told is “way more fun” than Fashion Week. (Confirmed.) I’ve basically been living out of a carry-on suitcase for a month, which means that I’ve been doing a lot of packing and unpacking, and thinking about packing and unpacking.

Packing is an extremely satisfying exercise for me. I know it really stresses some people out, but I enjoy it for the same reasons that I like taking stock of my wardrobe twice a year: it allows me to be a decisive editor, a resourceful stylist, and above all, a huge control freak.

People are obsessed with optimizing their packing lists and bringing all this shit with them on planes because it makes them feel a modicum of control in a situation where they otherwise totally lack it. I say this because I am very much that person running around town with a Google Doc itinerary, but I also think the culture around packing has gotten a bit *out* of control.

As I watched this woman rifle through an adult diaper bag’s worth of creams, sprays, wipes, pills, masks, etc. for the long-but-not-that-long plane ride from New York to Milan, I thought to myself: You are literally a baby. I know that’s the point and that pampering yourself is nice, but I really think we’re overthinking this, and that we’d all be better packers if we did less. You will be fine if you don’t have that Evian facial mist, I promise! I don’t even have a Mophie!!!

Based on the tone of this email, it should come as no surprise that I consider myself a prettttyyy prettttyyy good packer. Here are the three simple rules that I’ve lived by this month:

If something can’t be worn with something else it better be really special, or you better wear it multiple times. Otherwise, leave it. If you don’t wear it at home you won’t wear it elsewhere. Check the weather.

It’s that easy! No, obviously, I spent many hours planning my outfits before I left. Don’t wait until the last minute! If you really want to be an ADVANCED PACKER, you will also consider the color palette of the region you are visiting. (For example, Tuscany = green.) But it doesn’t have to be rocket science.

Here’s some suitcase porn for all you packing freaks.

Not to pull a Joan Didion, (even her list is a bit much), but this is what I almost always have with me:

When packing my outfits for Salone, I realized that I only own different versions of the same thing (vintage Prada, vintage Prada, more vintage Prada), so that makes life easier.

This large L.L. Bean Boat and Tote with a zip top and a cheeky monogram that I sort of regret is 90% shoes. I will admit that I brought too many on this trip… I’m only human!!! These leather Hereu fisherman sandals are comfortable and a good investment, I think. You can wear them with socks in the colder months. I also usually wear Salomons because they make an outfit feel more like an “outfit,” but they didn’t go with my outfits this time.

On the plane, I wore cashmere sweats by a brand that sadly went out of business. (I’m not that sad tho because this means I got them on super-sale.) Plus my &Daughter cardigan, which I saw Jennifer Lawrence now has too. Shit! And my Naomi Nomi wool oxford, which is great because it can also double as a light jacket.

Okay! See you on the other side!

NEXT TIME: I went shopping in LA and have opinions about the experience.