I think we’ve reached the point in summer when we can agree to call it quits. As I type this, I hear a small crowd at the pizza place on the corner reacting to a World Cup game in the middle of the afternoon. Do these people have jobs? Who knows? Who cares??

My fresh whites. (Read my guide to getting out pit stains here .)

Last weekend, I did almost nothing. I made an OxiClean stew in my bathtub with my white shirts, and you’d never know they were once covered in pit stains. I ate a “swingle,” or a mini key lime pie dipped in chocolate and frozen on a stick, at Steve’s Authentic Key Lime Pie in Red Hook. (Perfect dessert.) And I finished The Bottom of the Harbor, a book of essays by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell chronicling the various eccentric characters of the New York waterfront in the 1940s and ‘50s, including rats.