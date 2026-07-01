Rat Diet No. 34
Everything I wore, read, and saw in June.
I think we’ve reached the point in summer when we can agree to call it quits. As I type this, I hear a small crowd at the pizza place on the corner reacting to a World Cup game in the middle of the afternoon. Do these people have jobs? Who knows? Who cares??
Last weekend, I did almost nothing. I made an OxiClean stew in my bathtub with my white shirts, and you’d never know they were once covered in pit stains. I ate a “swingle,” or a mini key lime pie dipped in chocolate and frozen on a stick, at Steve’s Authentic Key Lime Pie in Red Hook. (Perfect dessert.) And I finished The Bottom of the Harbor, a book of essays by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell chronicling the various eccentric characters of the New York waterfront in the 1940s and ‘50s, including rats.