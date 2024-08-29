Hi! So excited to meet some of you next month!

To recap: September marks the one-year anniversary of this newsletter, and in a continued effort to get offline, go outside, and engage with style in real life, I’m hosting an IRL event with Substack for subscribers during New York Fashion Week. It’ll take place at Outline in Brooklyn on Wednesday, September 11, from 6-9 PM. Come drink Ghia and Oona Wine, snack on a delicious spread by Big Night, and listen to thrilling tales from people who’ve lost their minds—and their pants—in the act of shopping. Below is a flyer with all the info!

Space is very limited, so I’ve made an Eventbrite so that you can reserve a spot in advance.

GET A TICKET HERE ! IT’S FREE!

See you there,

Emilia :)