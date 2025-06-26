Wedding season is in full swing, and I’m getting some panicked queries from readers and friends trying to figure out what to wear as a guest. I want to help, but I’m usually just as stumped. It’s hard!

First of all, there’s the expense. I often think about this story I reported for The Cut back in 2022 about how much people were spending as guests. Insane! A few women I interviewed mentioned that they were sending dresses back and forth between friends to cut costs.

perfected this method with her incredible

, which I wrote about last year. Not everyone can be so organized, though, and sometimes you just want to flex in something new, which is fine. But how do you find a look that will simultaneously meet the vague yet specific dress code, make your ex(es) jealous, and not overshadow the bride without sinking you further into credit card debt??

Here’s where I would go shopping in New York, along with a few online sites I’d scroll through. Ultimately, I think you should get what you want, make some expensive memories, and Always Be Browsing. I already know what I’m wearing to a wedding I haven’t been invited to yet because they haven’t even proposed.