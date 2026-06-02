Dear Readers,

I’m hosting another summit!

The previous one went so well that I’ve decided to do it again. This time, on a completely different subject: SPORTS!!!

Graphic by Kimberly Bager. Illustration by Claudia Lo Curcio and inspired by the YSL fashion show that took place at the 1998 World Cup final.

Following timely discussions on the “State of Shopping,” I thought now would be a perfect moment to talk about the state of fashion as sport and sport as an extension of fashion, given the upcoming World Cup, the next Olympics being in the U.S., and gestures broadly. (Go Knicks.)

And who better to serve as co-hosts than my stylish and athletic friends Sam Herzog and Naomi Accardi of Systemarosa, a creative studio that bridges the gap between fashion and football a.k.a. soccer??? (They introduced me to my boyfriend at one of their events in 2024, so who knows, maybe you’ll find your soulmate in the crowd…)

Our Sports x Fashion Summit will take place on June 10 from 5-9 PM at the Aula gymnasium (famously and fittingly the same location as the Rachel Comey sample sale) and is powered by Nike.

The goal is to bring sports and fashion fanatics together under one roof for a night of lively discussion and debate.

Food and drinks will be served at the start. Then there will be four different panels, moderated by me, Sam, and Naomi, with some incredible athletes, writers, editors, stylists, and fashion/jersey collectors. If you hang around on Substack, I think you’ll be particularly interested in the panel with i-D editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge, who will discuss the “ESPN-ification of fashion” with the hosts of The Sports Gossip Show and Daniel-Yaw Miller. Each panel will last 30 minutes.

We’ll have more specific information to share soon, but make sure you save the date and RSVP at the link below.

My last summit filled up in 5 minutes, so act fast!

See you there,

Emilia :)

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