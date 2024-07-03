Salut! Greetings from the South of France. I’m on a month-long journey across Europe, and I’m excited to tell you about the rest of my shopping adventures and how the hell I managed to fit into a carry-on suitcase once I’m on the other side.

In the meantime, I’ve been walking a lot, eating a lot of olives, and listening to Brat as I stare out train windows and imagine what it must be like to have free health insurance. My recent Google searches include “how old is joe biden” and “how old is giorgio armani.” I feel especially grateful right now that I’m under 80, single, childless, jobless, and able to move around freely.

Below is everything I read, watched, and bought when I wasn’t looking—or, as GQ calls it, “rawdogging” my travels.

What I Bought

Before I left New York, I went to Nepenthes to get a birthday present for a friend and, oops, walked out with something for myself instead. I thought the store was just for men, but I discovered Rhodolirion, their in-house line for women. These frilly drawstring pants are perfect because I can wear them on planes, trains, and around town. (As you may recall, if an item can’t be worn on multiple occasions, it’s not allowed in my suitcase.)

The Simone Rocha shoes I’ve written about before.

What I Wanted to Buy

The second I bought the above pants, I saw that Deiji Studios makes a similar style for less, although not in white. The brand is also making me want a brown linen set. I like this J.Crew one as well.

An Instagram rabbit hole led me to these really good “balloon pants” by Le Bon Shoppe. I guess I’m entering a relaxed pantaloon phase.

If I were in Rome, I’d go and try on everything by this brand, TL 180.

When I visited the Baserange showroom in Paris, I saw this power “cable jewelry” by Bless and thought it was genius.

What I Read

As I said, I was “rawdogging” flights long before we had a gross word for it. I think it makes the trip feel shorter because you’re not like, Oh, I still have four movies left.

Imagine not buying new clothes for SEVEN YEARS!!! This Cut roundup is inspiring.

I LOL’ed at this story about two NYU roommates who are fighting because one of them allegedly stole the other’s luxury goods and sold them on The RealReal. The victim is distantly connected to Putin???

The creator of Love Is Blind eats his cereal with water. Chilling.

Amy Odell ’s story about “ The Great Exhaustion ” and how brands are preparing for it is depressing and fascinating.

The Great Exhaustion Perfect headline. Click.

What I Watched