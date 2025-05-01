April rules. It’s my birthday month, so I’m biased. But it reminds you what it feels like to be happy, and you forget how depressed you were back when it got dark at 5 PM.

At the top of the month, I went to Milan for Salone and visited Venice for the first time since I was a teenager, which I’ll tell you more about later. (BIG SURPRISE.) Back in New York, I was out and about, enjoying the weather and visiting cool places and new stores.

I spoke to two different NYU journalism classes, which was eye-opening. Generally speaking, the youths do not seem to care about Substack, which is a problem for everyone involved. They don’t want to pay for subscriptions, they don’t see it as a way to make money, and they don’t believe it will jumpstart their careers. Substack should offer a student subscription tier, or something!

I also saw Lucy Dacus at Radio City Music Hall. It’s been so long since I went to a concert that I'd forgotten about openers, and was horrified to learn that she wouldn’t take the stage until 9:30 PM. On a Wednesday! Worth staying up past my bedtime, though. The crowd went wild over a surprise Hozier appearance, which was both mind-boggling and hilarious.

I had the loveliest day at The Frick with Allison, and we got lunch at the Central Park Boathouse afterward. I’d never been before, and still don’t understand how Carrie fell in.

I also did some bucket list tourist activities for my birthday. Months ago, I booked tickets for myself and three others to climb the Statue of Liberty, all the way up to her crown. If you’re scared of heights and/or claustrophobic, this is not an activity for you. On the day we went, it was super windy, and she rocked back and forth pretty intensely. But I thought it was awesome.

Afterward, we went for pints at the Dead Rabbit, and I ended the night with a romantic dinner at the River Cafe. Perfect day.

Below is everything else I wore, watched, wrote, and read in April.

What I Wore

My friend Brie told me recently that shoe designer Mari Guidicelli is now at Polo Ralph Lauren. When Mari posted about the brand this month, I was reminded to check out its website.

I’m sure I’m late to the party, but WOW… Polo is so good right now. I went a little crazy... I got some espadrilles, a white mockneck with a dramatic collar, and white high-top sneakers that look like a cross between a jazz shoe and a boxing shoe. Many items are out of stock, but I set an alert, and they came back pretty quickly.

Vintage sunglasses from Foto Veneta Ottica in Milan , Sophie Buhai earrings , Polo Ralph Lauren mockneck , adidas shorts, Polo sneakers .

I was also generously gifted many lovely things this month, including

What I Wrote

I reviewed Printemps for the Cut.

I chased clout for High Snobiety.

And I checked off my ULTIMATE bucket list item by profiling Sarah Jessica Parker for Cultured!!!!!!!! She was so present during our interview, which is rare, especially for Zoom, and I’m grateful for it. I can’t say that it was a terribly groundbreaking conversation… But I did bring up Substack, since it seems like something Carrie would engage with in 2025. SJP agreed, but hasn’t had time to check out the platform much herself. I also told her about “hard launching” my boyfriend (very Carrie, unfortunately), and she gasped at the phenomenon. Before signing off, I had to mention the eclipse Instagram, of course. “What happens with the birds is so remarkable,” she said. Indeed! I’ve heard they are rarely ever seen… Never change, SJP. <3

What I Read