Hi! Sorry, I meant to send this out a few days ago, but I was at my 10-year college reunion this weekend pretending that I had no professional responsibilities, including sending emails. I can’t believe I ever complained about writing double-spaced papers. Rookie shit.

Anyway! May was a lot.

At the top of the month, I celebrated my birthday by taking a very respectful, informative trolley tour of Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn with a group of friends. It was hands down the best birthday I’ve ever had. I’m not sure I ever need to celebrate again? If you steal my idea, I’ll kill you :)

[SIDEBAR: The sexiest job a person can have is officially TOUR GUIDE. Authoritative, but still aims to please. If you know any single tour guides, please send them my way.]

The morning after my birthday festivities, I was at the Prada sample sale at 10 AM ready to go. Commit to something! There were a lot of sample sales last month, so expect to see some good stuff on The RealReal in 3… 2… 1…

The Met Gala happened. Cannes was better? (See below.)

hunterschafer A post shared by @hunterschafer

It was also Design Week in New York, which I learned is really Design MONTH. Design people are cool. I find them friendlier than most fashion people, and they actually seem interested in having a good time at parties, as opposed to taking a quick photo for Instagram, kissing the figurative advertiser or PR ring, and then leaving. I know the grass is always greener, but actually tho…

I watched a lot of sports. We’ll see how long that lasts.

And then I closed out the month with a Global Entry appointment, which I’ve been meaning to do forever because you also get PreCheck in the process. Very exciting stuff. The guy interviewing me asked, “What do you write about?” When I replied, “Fashion,” he said, “Let me see your passport again...” Huge red flag, apparently. Now that’s something the U.S. Government and I can agree on.

Below is everything that didn’t make it into my exhaustive outfit diary this month, plus everything else I read, watched, double-tapped, etc.

What I Wore

I wore a Vivienne Westwood dress to the cemetery. RIP.

My friend Daniela of ARC Objects gave me this ring for my birthday, which was so sweet! I also got this necklace and these earrings when she had a studio sale. I wear her pieces every day!

Charlotte got me some Prada chapstick and wrapped it in marbled green, Italian-made wrapping paper, which she folded into a little Prada triangle... I mean… My friends rule.

Allison Hoeltzel of Officina Del Poggio sent me these shoes all the way from Italy, and wow… they are bellissimo. They were handmade in collaboration with historic shoemaker Enzo Bonafè and are so sturdy and fit like a glove. I love them!

Leset sent me this knit maxi dress and matching sweater set that is both flattering and comfortable. It reminds me of Halston. I’m wearing it below with red Castaner espadrilles and Carolina Herrera earrings.

I also bought this Lauren Manoogian knit dress from the SSENSE sale and have a feeling I’ll wear it all the time. It’s the perfect amount of sheer.

Finally, I’ve entered the jellies chat with this pair from Ancient Greek Sandals. I know people say jellies break and give you blisters, but these survived a weekend running around a college campus.

What I Want

What I Think You Should Buy On Sale

My beloved Auralee jeans are on sale on SSENSE in both colors.

I’m not brave enough to wear this shirt, but maybe one of you is.

I think this Paloma Wool shirt has a really nice cut.

Most Simone Rocha stuff has been cleaned out but get it while you can!

What I Did

I went to TWO Substack events last month: A delightful “Hate Read” unmasking hosted by Deez Links , and another reading hosted by Hunter Harris , for which I was asked to talk about my favorite pop culture moment that no one else remembers. I chose when Chloe Sevigny and Pauly D sat next to each other at a Knicks game . A photo of the moment has been the background of my phone for about a decade now.

Chloe Sevigny and Pauly D sat next to each other at a Knicks game I went to the MoMA and saw the Joan Jonas and Käthe Kollwitz exhibits, plus the one about Latin American design from 1940-80, which features my favorite Clara Porset chair.

What I Watched

The Taste of Things, starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel, who used to be married IRL… WEPT.

What I Read

I saw that Apartamento published a book about Elsa Peretti’s homes (purchased), and then I went on a deep dive to learn more about her insane fireplace in Porto Ercole, which is one of my favorite places in Italy.

Plum Sykes on butlers.

Sam Hine on the End of Merch. I’d say it ended the second we published a big package about merch in NYMag. (Newton’s Fourth Law is that once a trend piece is written about something, it’s over.)

For my birthday, Matt Choi got me another David Grann book . This one is a bunch of short stories about people who are so obsessed with things that they GO MAD. Join our David Grann book club.

What I Discovered

Did you know that Margaritaville in Times Square has a POOL? And that you can get day passes?? Paging all my Garment District pals.

Three Food Trends I Noticed

Sharable, scoopable desserts, like tiramisu and mousse. Good for IG videos.

A painterly spread of nearly ripe grapes. (Not quite red.)

People seem to have rediscovered The River Café in Brooklyn. Let’s go!

A Tweet That Haunted Me

Why is EmRata’s rug so NASTY?!?!!?

A Brand Email That Floored Me

Sent mere minutes after the Trump verdict was announced. Ty Mattie for this one.

NEXT TIME: I went shopping at Outline in Brooklyn with someone fabulous.