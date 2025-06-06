Some of my favorite playlists are courtesy of brands and stores.

Last summer, Attersee made an elegant one; it was the soundtrack to my many train journeys across France (and a nice break from Brat). I also listen to Colbo’s mellow and ever-evolving store playlist, plus the one producer Emile Haynie made for them last year.

It makes sense that stores would have good playlists. The people who spend all day minding them need something to listen to, and they’ve got bona fide taste, plus a knack for editing and arranging. It also makes sense for stores to share these playlists with their customers—it’s another way for you to enter their world. The trick is knowing where to find them, so I thought sharing the Spotify links + more info might make for a nice little column. Enter: STORE SOUNDS.

Of course, I reached out to Colbo first. Located on the Lower East Side, Colbo is part store, part coffee shop, and part hangout space. It often hosts events with good wine, food, and music that spill out onto the street. (You can find out when by subscribing to the Colbo newsletter and/or following on Instagram.) One of the store’s founders, Tal Silberstein, has a long history with music and still spins at Public Records.

When I asked Tal what he’s listening to at the moment, he directed me to the original Colbo playlist. “I love it so much,” he said. “It feels really soothing, mindful, deep, peaceful, and heady. I strive for the brand (and my mental state) to embody the same energy lol.”

As a bonus, he also shared a playlist that his younger brother Etai made: The Michelin Guide, which has “some of the most amazing/obscure/special rare grooves and deep cuts.” Another go-to of his is the Mood Hut Fall/Winter + Mood Hut Spring/Summer playlist, depending on the season. “A very broad and great mix by my fave Canadian crew from Vancouver.”

While you’re listening, be sure to scroll Colbo’s website and check out its new in-house spring/summer collection, designed by Tal. I love the half-zip, and I’m not surprised that this shirt is sold out! The store also carries some of my favorite brands, including Cawley and Small Talk. Plus, you can always browse a curated selection of records.

Happy shopping and listening.

Emilia :)

