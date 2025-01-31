Whew. We made it to the end of January. I hope that “Repair Month” offered some respite from the seemingly endless and mostly horrifying span of the last 31 days. Following the deluge of gift guides and end-of-season sales, this endeavor always feels like a nice change of pace. I also get so many good tips and learn a ton. It’s a great excuse to finally tackle the chores that have been on my to-do list forever.

A brief recap for those of you just joining us:

The best thing about Repair Month is that it never has to end!!! I’ve already got ideas for next year, and the chat has been such a great resource.

At the end of the month, I like to ask a handful of experts to recommend their favorite cobblers, tailors, and other menders. This year, I’m excited to share recs from Erika Veurink, Tahirah Hairston, Marlowe Granados, Kathleen Sorbara, Marisa Meltzer, Sami Reiss, the Throwing Fits guys, and others I really trust. Per usual, I’ve taken these recs—plus, all the other ones you gave me this month—and put them together in one handy-dandy GOOGLE DOC.

The link will be behind a paywall this year because it takes me forever to put the doc together. (A reminder that Shop Rat is still one of the best deals around at just $5/month.) However, last year’s doc is still available to the public.

Alright! That’s a wrap. Thanks so much for joining me. Below, you’ll find recommendations from ten people I trust and the Google doc link. See you in the chat and happy repairing.