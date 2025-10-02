Earlier this year, I was zoned out on the subway when the repeated sound of a whistle rang through the car. I looked around. Was there an emergency? Did I need to get off?? Nope. It was just some crazy guy with a whistle. “EVERYBODY, WAKE UP!” he yelled, chuckling to himself. “IT’S TIME TO WAKE THE HELL UP!”

This is what the start of September felt like for me. It began with the Shop Rat Summit. Then it was New York Fashion Week. After that, I flew straight to my uncle’s wedding in Colorado. Then I flew to Milan for Fashion Week the day after. On Saturday, two of my best friends from high school are getting married.

A whirlwind! But a beautiful one. I’m happy to be back in New York, engaging in hashtag #fall activities. When I asked Matt if he was excited about “decorative gourd season,” he looked at me blankly: “Is that a fashion thing?”

Below the paywall is a list of everything I wore, bought, and read in September. I can’t wait to sleep through October.

What I Wore During Fashion Month

For Milan, I obviously packed plenty of Prada, which I’ve collected over the years from The RealReal and sample sales, plus a few other items to make me feel like a Milanesa. Here’s what to search for on secondhand sites if you want to find these pieces, too…