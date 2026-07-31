Rat Diet No. 35
Everything I wore, read, and bookmarked in July.
Hello! You may have noticed that I published less frequently last month. That’s only because I get the sense that you’re reading emails less frequently, and good for you! I hope you’re off somewhere not thinking about Substack at all…
Tomorrow, I fly to Copenhagen for Fashion Week, which I’m excited to report back on, since I’ve only ever been there in the winter (and that was 10+ years ago). Then I’ll be offline on vacation the week after, passenger princessing through Denmark and Sweden on a road trip with Matt 😇✌️
In the meantime, I’ve been basking in the best of what the tri-state area has to offer. I stayed at a friend’s house on LBI, visited my mom upstate, and also got some much-appreciated beach time at The Boat House on Shelter Island, thanks to Design Within Reach and Boutique Homes. If you’re interested, the three-bedroom spot, which overlooks the harbor, is available to rent through November, and I’m positive it’s just as pleasant in the “off-season” as well.
Although we only got one day of blue sky, which I will never take for granted again, we still had a ridiculously dreamy weekend. We packed sandwiches and drove to Shell Beach, which was somehow empty on a Friday afternoon. We piled into the hot tub. We grilled. We bought fresh fish from the farmer’s market and ate it raw. We played Jenga and Trivial Pursuit and watched the World Cup at Salt, a local bar, where Matt ordered so many Long Island iced teas that the bartender asked: “Who is ordering Long Island iced teas???”
On top of all that, DWR let us borrow a brand-new Mercedes for the trip, which made the three grown men I brought along squeal like little girls. Of course, the entire house was also shoppable. I had no idea DWR sold mattresses, and the firm one I slept on made me question the “extra plush” one I have from Saatva. I’d also buy the outdoor lamps, the Hawkins New York beach towels, and this $20,000 record player if I had all the money in the world, although if that were the case, I’d just get the whole house.
Below is everything else I enjoyed in July.
What I Wore
It’s important to have a summer alter-ego, and my Versace muscle tank is helping me embrace my inner Baywatch character. (Hot tip: much of Dario’s one-and-only runway collection is now on sale.) I’ve also been wearing my H-O-R-S-E shorts in three different colors. Red is my new favorite.
I’m still on my hat journey… But I rounded it out with some other brown accessories, including a Sézane raffia bag, which is the right price but still sturdy, and Church’s fisherman sandals, which were expensive, even when I found them on sale, but so far, entirely worth it. (Set an alert on TRR; these are $168.)
At the bar on Shelter Island, one of my friends was like, “Why are all these women wearing rope???” I didn’t understand what he was saying, but then I was like, “Oh, do you mean…. Crochet?” The male mind cannot comprehend on-theme beach attire.
What I Bought
More electrolytes, sleep gummies, and wipes to remove sunscreen from my face.
A Systemarosa x Coming Soon x Cold Picnic “futbol” bath mat.
For Copenhagen, I got Flòwze sandals on sale, an Extreme Cashmere striped sweater, and I’m also packing this Attersee knit tank top, which is now on sale as well.
What I Bookmarked
This photo of Victoria Beckham in her WAG era came across my feed, and the top looked familiar. It’s Dolce & Gabbana. I found it on The RealReal.
Carmen Amsterdam, a store I’d like to visit one day, launched its own “House Shirts.” I’m partial to lilac and pink.
The Row released suede ankle boots that look like the Ludwig Reiter ones stylist Anny Choi put me onto ages ago. I’m kicking myself for not buying a pair when I was in Vienna earlier this year. She said they run large: “I’m a US 6 and got 4.5, but [they’re] big. Could have gotten 3.5 or 5.” (I dm’ed her about this in February, but never pulled the trigger.)
Of course, I find the straw hat of my dreams at the end of the summer. Maryam Keyhani is still undefeated.
What I Read
Biz Sherbert gave a Parsons freshman $100 to see what (clothing) they’d buy. A fun idea.
The NYC Ferry launched merch. The slogan is cute, but I wish the designs/styles were better. Put it on an L.L. Bean tote!
People left farewell messages at the shuttered REI SoHo store. “Once went on a first date here because a guy had to pee,” read one unsigned note. Another says, “Best gear and best bathroom in the city.” Okay, so people are sad about the bathroom?? I regret never using it—my preference is the Apple store—and walking away from these sunglasses.
Speaking of bathrooms, I did not know about the poop-fluencers. But of course there are poop-fluencers.
What I Screenshotted
My friend Maxime’s mom is extremely chic and makes a mean deviled egg. She posted this cheeky tray to display her gorgeous creations that reads “THE DEVIL WEARS PAPRIKA,” and I love it.
NEXT TIME: A dispatch from Copenhagen Fashion Week.
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Just here for the return of inflatable furniture, unless my eyes deceive me!
Thanks for reading Emilia ❤️❤️❤️❤️