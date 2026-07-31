Hello! You may have noticed that I published less frequently last month. That’s only because I get the sense that you’re reading emails less frequently, and good for you! I hope you’re off somewhere not thinking about Substack at all…

Tomorrow, I fly to Copenhagen for Fashion Week, which I’m excited to report back on, since I’ve only ever been there in the winter (and that was 10+ years ago). Then I’ll be offline on vacation the week after, passenger princessing through Denmark and Sweden on a road trip with Matt 😇✌️

Commi Si boxers/bandana set . Clare V. x Garrett Leight sunglasses .

In the meantime, I’ve been basking in the best of what the tri-state area has to offer. I stayed at a friend’s house on LBI, visited my mom upstate, and also got some much-appreciated beach time at The Boat House on Shelter Island, thanks to Design Within Reach and Boutique Homes. If you’re interested, the three-bedroom spot, which overlooks the harbor, is available to rent through November, and I’m positive it’s just as pleasant in the “off-season” as well.

Although we only got one day of blue sky, which I will never take for granted again, we still had a ridiculously dreamy weekend. We packed sandwiches and drove to Shell Beach, which was somehow empty on a Friday afternoon. We piled into the hot tub. We grilled. We bought fresh fish from the farmer’s market and ate it raw. We played Jenga and Trivial Pursuit and watched the World Cup at Salt, a local bar, where Matt ordered so many Long Island iced teas that the bartender asked: “Who is ordering Long Island iced teas???”

On top of all that, DWR let us borrow a brand-new Mercedes for the trip, which made the three grown men I brought along squeal like little girls. Of course, the entire house was also shoppable. I had no idea DWR sold mattresses, and the firm one I slept on made me question the “extra plush” one I have from Saatva. I’d also buy the outdoor lamps, the Hawkins New York beach towels, and this $20,000 record player if I had all the money in the world, although if that were the case, I’d just get the whole house.

Below is everything else I enjoyed in July.

What I Wore

Phoebe Philo sunglasses, Versace muscle tank, Baserange bra , H-O-R-S-E shorts , dupes of The Row flip-flops that I wouldn’t recommend.

It’s important to have a summer alter-ego, and my Versace muscle tank is helping me embrace my inner Baywatch character. (Hot tip: much of Dario’s one-and-only runway collection is now on sale.) I’ve also been wearing my H-O-R-S-E shorts in three different colors. Red is my new favorite.

Janessa Leone hat , Flore Flore t-shirt , Sézane pants and bag , Church’s sandals .

I’m still on my hat journey… But I rounded it out with some other brown accessories, including a Sézane raffia bag, which is the right price but still sturdy, and Church’s fisherman sandals, which were expensive, even when I found them on sale, but so far, entirely worth it. (Set an alert on TRR; these are $168.)

Janessa Leone hat , Sézane shirt , Church’s sandals .

At the bar on Shelter Island, one of my friends was like, “Why are all these women wearing rope???” I didn’t understand what he was saying, but then I was like, “Oh, do you mean…. Crochet?” The male mind cannot comprehend on-theme beach attire.

What I Bought

More electrolytes, sleep gummies, and wipes to remove sunscreen from my face.

A Systemarosa x Coming Soon x Cold Picnic “futbol” bath mat.

For Copenhagen, I got Flòwze sandals on sale, an Extreme Cashmere striped sweater, and I’m also packing this Attersee knit tank top, which is now on sale as well.

What I Bookmarked

What I Read

What I Screenshotted

My friend Maxime’s mom is extremely chic and makes a mean deviled egg. She posted this cheeky tray to display her gorgeous creations that reads “THE DEVIL WEARS PAPRIKA,” and I love it.

NEXT TIME: A dispatch from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

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