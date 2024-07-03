Subscribe
Rat Diet No. 10
What I read, watched, and bought in June.
Jul 3
Emilia Petrarca
Sniffing Around Saks With Hunter Harris
Searching for a "signature scent" with the funniest person on Substack.
Jul 1
Emilia Petrarca
June 2024
Getting Snappy With the Boys
A visit to an agnès b. homme store in Paris with the designers of Small Talk.
Jun 30
Emilia Petrarca
Rediscovering Paris As a Solo Shopper
My weeklong spree in the city that started it all.
Jun 26
Emilia Petrarca
'Fit Checking Dries Van Noten's Last Show
What everyone wore to the most anticipated event of Men's Fashion Week.
Jun 23
Emilia Petrarca
an inVESTigation
Why are vests everywhere right now and how do you wear them??
Jun 20
Emilia Petrarca
Meet the Only NYC Tailor on Wheels
Makayla Wray is the founder of Pedal, an alterations pushcart based in Soho.
Jun 16
Emilia Petrarca
She Lost Her Pants at the Rachel Comey Sample Sale
And lived to tell the tale.
Jun 11
Emilia Petrarca
Shopping With New York's Most Stylish Dog Trainer
An afternoon at Outline with Elisabeth Weiss.
Jun 8
Emilia Petrarca
Rat Diet No. 9
What I consumed in May.
Jun 3
Emilia Petrarca
May 2024
WHERE DID YOU GET THAT BAG
Alexis Novak of Tab Vintage found the Prada bag of my dreams.
May 29
Emilia Petrarca
Hey, Ever Heard of "Sports?"
I'm into them now.
May 22
Emilia Petrarca
