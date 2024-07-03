Shop Rat by Emilia Petrarca

Rat Diet No. 10
What I read, watched, and bought in June.
  
Emilia Petrarca
1
Sniffing Around Saks With Hunter Harris
Searching for a "signature scent" with the funniest person on Substack.
  
Emilia Petrarca
1

June 2024

Getting Snappy With the Boys
A visit to an agnès b. homme store in Paris with the designers of Small Talk.
  
Emilia Petrarca
1
Rediscovering Paris As a Solo Shopper
My weeklong spree in the city that started it all.
  
Emilia Petrarca
7
'Fit Checking Dries Van Noten's Last Show
What everyone wore to the most anticipated event of Men's Fashion Week.
  
Emilia Petrarca
3
an inVESTigation
Why are vests everywhere right now and how do you wear them??
  
Emilia Petrarca
2
Meet the Only NYC Tailor on Wheels
Makayla Wray is the founder of Pedal, an alterations pushcart based in Soho.
  
Emilia Petrarca
1
She Lost Her Pants at the Rachel Comey Sample Sale
And lived to tell the tale.
  
Emilia Petrarca
1
Shopping With New York's Most Stylish Dog Trainer
An afternoon at Outline with Elisabeth Weiss.
  
Emilia Petrarca
3
Rat Diet No. 9
What I consumed in May.
  
Emilia Petrarca
4

May 2024

WHERE DID YOU GET THAT BAG
Alexis Novak of Tab Vintage found the Prada bag of my dreams.
  
Emilia Petrarca
4
Hey, Ever Heard of "Sports?"
I'm into them now.
  
Emilia Petrarca
