This time last year, Shop Rat was just four months old and had about 8,500 subscribers. Now, that number has more than doubled to over 23,000. Since January, I’ve published 76 stories read by people across 49 states and 140 countries. I feel incredibly chuffed by all of this, except for some reason, the Dakotas still don’t f*ck with me!!!

What do I have to do, Dakotas??

I hope to win them over in 2025. Although writing this newsletter is not my full-time job, it is the work I enjoy most. I’m proud of other freelance projects I completed in 2024: A feature for Vogue, a deep dive for SSENSE, Gwyneth Paltrow and Charli XCX covers, to name a few. I still love working with good editors and never want to stop. But pitching is tough, rates are bad, and pay is slow. This newsletter allows me to make a living as a freelance writer in a way that makes sense. So, thank you for reading and subscribing. Life would be way more stressful and way less fun without you. I can’t wait to see where year two will take us.

I’ve debated raising my prices, but $5/month seems like a good deal. That’s about the cost of a toasted bagel with cream cheese. If reading Shop Rat gives you the satisfaction of approximately one toasted bagel with cream cheese a month, consider becoming a paid subscriber in 2025. I believe it’s worth more than that, but I’m trying to play the long game here.

Below are my favorite stories of the year. Sorry, it’s a long list!

My Favorite Shop Rat Stories of 2024

This year, I got some things off my chest, and now we know each other better.

I gave men a complex about their flaccid tote bags.

I did a ton of traveling and got very good at packing a carry-on suitcase. I went from shopping in Los Angeles to witnessing a total eclipse in Austin…

I spent three weeks in Sicily and had a divine dessert experience…

I went to Naples for gloves and Rome for pajamas and the Pope’s socks.

And finally, I made the pilgrimage to the Prada outlets outside Florence.

I also had fun at home in New York staking out branded trash cans and meeting the only tailor on wheels.

I hosted events, which I’d love to do more of in 2025. Let’s talk!

I made new friends, including a 77-year-old Tribeca artist and Lou Reed’s former dog trainer, who shops at Outline.

And just like that, it’s time for Repair Month again. I can’t wait to share with you everything I’ve planned.

Have a beautiful New Year, and see you in 2025!

RELATED: